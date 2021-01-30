Global COVID-19 cases cross 102 million, death toll reaches 2.211 million

Washington, January 30, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world mounted past 102 million to reach 102,257,414 today while the global death toll climbed to 2,211,868.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 437,150 deaths, and a total of 25,945,293 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 43,360 deaths, followed by 40,240 deaths in California, 36,650 in Texas, 26,254 in Florida, 21,437 in Pennsylvania, 21,383 in New Jersey, 21,146 in Illinois, 15,410 in Michigan and 14,444 in Massachusetts.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,733,130 cases as of this morning. It has reported 154,147 deaths so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 9.118 million cases and 222,666 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 156,579 with a total of 1,841,893 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 105,777 with a total of 3,806,946 cases so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 88,279 with 2,541,783 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 3,212,736 cases and 75,765 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases, with 3,790,265 cases with 71,556 deaths, the eighth highest among all countries.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 2,743,119 cases and 58,319 deaths -- the ninth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 57,889 deaths, Germany 56,797, Colombia 53,284, Argentina 47,775, South Africa 43,633, Peru 40,686, Poland 37,082, Indonesia 29,728, Turkey 25,736, Ukraine 23,769, Belgium 21,018, Canada 19,875, and Romania 18,264.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 543,214 cases and 11,623 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 534,770 cases and 8,111 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

