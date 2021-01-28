Global COVID-19 cases cross 101 million, death toll reaches 2.177 million

Washington, January 28, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world surged past 101 million to 101,068,455 today while the global death toll climbed to 2,177,819.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 429,322 deaths, and a total of 25,604,635 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 42,887 deaths, followed by 38,828 deaths in California, 35,889 in Texas, 25,833 in Florida, 21,220 in New Jersey, 21,032 in Pennsylvania, 20,949 in Illinois, 15,314 in Michigan and 14,304 in Massachusetts.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,701,193 cases as of this morning. It has reported 153,847 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 8.996 million cases and 220,161 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 153,639 with a total of 1,806,849 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 102,085 with a total of 3,725,738 cases so far – the fifth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 86,889 with 2,501,147 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 3,165,604 cases and 74,600 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 3,752,548 cases with 70,533 deaths, the eighth highest among all countries.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 2,670,102 cases and 57,291 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 57,736 deaths, Germany 55,090, Colombia 52,523, Argentina 47,435, South Africa 42,550, Peru 40,272, Poland 36,443, Indonesia 29,331, Turkey 25,476, Ukraine 23,469, Belgium 20,933, Canada 19,084, and Romania 18,105.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 539,387 cases and 11,514 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 533,953 cases and 8,087 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

