Global COVID-19 cases cross 100 million, death toll reaches 2.161 million

Washington, January 27, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed the grim milestone of 100 million today to reach 100,418,923 while the global death toll rose to 2,161,547.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 425,406 deaths, and a total of 25,450,135 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 42,726 deaths, followed by 38,271 deaths in California, 35,430 in Texas, 25,673 in Florida, 21,105 in New Jersey, 20,853 in Illinois, 20,818 in Pennsylvania, 15,305 in Michigan and 14,220 in Massachusetts.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,689,527 cases as of this morning. It has reported 153,724 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 8.933 million cases and 218,878 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 152,016 with a total of 1,788,905 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 100,359 with a total of 3,700,268 cases so far – the fifth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 86,422 with 2,485,956 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 3,138,498 cases and 74,250 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 3,733,692 cases with 69,971 deaths, the eighth highest among all countries.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 2,629,817 cases and 57,794 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 57,651 deaths, Germany 54,313, Colombia 52,128, Argentina 47,253, South Africa 41,797, Peru 40,107, Poland 36,054, Indonesia 28,855, Turkey 25,344, Ukraine 23,307, Belgium 20,879, Canada 19,015, and Chile 18,040.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 537,477 cases and 11,450 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 533,444 cases and 8,072 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

