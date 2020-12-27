Global COVID-19 cases climb to 80.441 million, death toll rises to 1,759,604

Washington, December 27, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world climbed to 80.441 million today to stand at 80,441,307 while the global death toll rose to 1,759,604.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 331,930 deaths, and a total of 18.986 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 37,286 deaths, followed by 26,916 deaths in Texas, 24,226 in California, 21,135 in Florida, 18,613 in New Jersey, 17,224 in Illinois, 14,858 in Pennsylvania, 12,690 in Michigan and 12,010 in Massachusetts.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,187,850 cases as of this morning. It has reported 147,622 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 7.465 million cases and 190,795 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 122,026 with a total of 1,377,217 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

Italy is in fifth place in terms of the number of deaths at 71,620 with 2,038,759 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the sixth highest number of deaths at 70,513, with a total of 2,262,735 cases so far – the sixth highest in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 2,608,277 cases and 62,694 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 3,019,972 cases with 54,080 deaths, the ninth highest among all countries.

Spain has the ninth highest number of cases with 1,854,951 cases and 49,824 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 54,693 deaths, Argentina 42,501, Colombia 41,943, Peru 37,368, Germany 29,983, Poland 27,118, South Africa 26,521, Indonesia 21,237, Turkey 19,624, Belgium 19,158, Ukraine 18,472, Chile 16,404, and Romania 15,230.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 471,335 cases and 9,874 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 509,148 cases and 7,452 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

