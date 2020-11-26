Global COVID-19 cases climb to 60.776 million, death toll rises to 1,428,228

Washington, November 26, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 60 million to stand at 60,776,978 while the global death toll stood at 1,428,228.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 262,847 deaths, and a total of 12.838 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 34,399 deaths, followed by 21,454 deaths in Texas, 18,984 in California, 18,254 in Florida, 16,925 in New Jersey, 12,594 in Illinois, 10,604 in Massachusetts, 10,172 in Pennsylvania and 9,297 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 9,266,705 cases as of this morning. It has reported 135,223 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 6.166 million cases and 170,769 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 103,597 with a total of 1,070,487 cases so far – the 11th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 57,128, with a total of 1,578,429 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 52,850 with 1,509,875 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the fourth highest number of cases with 2,235,459 cases and 51,039 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Spain has the sixth highest number of cases with 1,617,355 cases and 44,374 deaths -- the ninth highest in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases, with 2,169,424 cases with 37,688 deaths, the 11th highest among all countries.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 46,689 deaths, Argentina 37,714, Colombia 35,860, Peru 35,685, South Africa 21,201, Indonesia 16,352, Belgium 16,077, Poland 15,568, Germany 15,413, Chile 15,235, Ecuador 13,316, Turkey 13,014 and Iraq 12,125.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 386,198 cases and 7,843 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 456,438 cases and 6,524 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

