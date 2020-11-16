Global COVID-19 cases climb to 54.506 million, death toll rises to 1,319,098

Washington, November 16, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 54.5 million to stand at 54,506,165 today while the global death toll climbed to 1,319,098.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 246,236 deaths, and a total of 11,041 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 34,032 deaths, followed by 20,002 deaths in Texas, 18,265 in California, 17,518 in Florida, 16,566 in New Jersey, 11,162 in Illinois, 10,329 in Massachusetts, 9,290 in Pennsylvania and 8,957 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 8,845,127 cases as of this morning. It has reported 130,070 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 5.863 million cases and 165,798 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 98,542 with a total of 1,006,522 cases so far – the 11th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 52,026, with a total of 1,372,889 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 45,229 with 1,178,529 cases in all so far, at the tenth place in the world.

France has the fourth highest number of cases with 1,915,713 cases and 42,601 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Spain has the sixth highest number of cases with 1,458,591 cases and 40,769 deaths -- the ninth highest in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,932,711 cases with 33,184 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 41,979 deaths, Argentina 35,436, Peru 35,177, Colombia 34,031, South Africa 20,241, Indonesia 15,296, Chile 14,819, Belgium 14,421, Ecuador 13,008, Germany 12,581, Iraq 11,712, and Turkey 11,507.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 359,032 cases and 7,160 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 434,472 cases and 6,215 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN