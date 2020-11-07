Global COVID-19 cases climb to 49.549 million, death toll rises to 1,247,002

Washington, November 7, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world climbed to 49,549,141 while the global death toll surged to 1,247,002 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 236,360 deaths, and a total of 9.769 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,664 deaths, followed by 19,046 deaths in Texas, 17,938 in California, 17,014 in Florida, 16,416 in New Jersey, 10,397 in Illinois, 10,106 in Massachusetts, 9,001 in Pennsylvania and 8,156 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 8,462,080 cases as of this morning. It has reported 125,562 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 5.631 million cases and 162,015 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 94,323 with a total of 955,128 cases so far – the tenth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 48,978, with a total of 1,174,770 cases so far – the eighth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 41,063 with 902,490 cases in all so far, at the 12th place in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 1,709,716 cases and 39,916 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Spain has the sixth highest number of cases with 1,328,832 cases and 38,833 deaths -- the eighth highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,740,172 cases with 30,010 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 37,832 deaths, Peru 34,783, Argentina 33,136, Colombia 32,405, South Africa 19,749, Indonesia 14,540, Chile 14,499, Ecuador 12,815, Belgium 12,708, Iraq 11,283, Germany 11,252 and Turkey 10,803.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 341,753 cases and 6,943 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 418,764 cases and 6,049 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN