Global COVID-19 cases climb to 47.706 million, death toll rises to 1,218,208

Washington, November 5, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world rose to 47,706,992 today while the global death toll stood at 1,218,208.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 233,032 deaths, and a total of 9.420 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,543 deaths, followed by 18,645 deaths in Texas, 17,761 in California, 16,890 in Florida, 16,391 in New Jersey, 10,216 in Illinois, 10,035 in Massachusetts, 8,874 in Pennsylvania and 8,029 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 8,313,876 cases as of Wednesday morning. It has reported 123,611 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 5.566 million cases and 160,496 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 92,593 with a total of 938,405 cases so far – the tenth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 47,832, with a total of 1,102,290 cases so far – the eighth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 39,764 with 790,377 cases in all so far, at the 12th place in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 1,461,556 cases and 37,492 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,680,579 cases with 28,996 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the 13th highest number of cases with 728,836 cases and 19,539 deaths -- the 14th highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 36,579 deaths, Spain 36,495, Peru 34,476, Argentina 32,052, Colombia 31,847, Chile 14,340, Indonesia 14,259, Ecuador 12,698, Belgium 12,126, Iraq 11,128, Germany 10,878 and Turkey 10,558.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 337,573 cases and 6,867 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 414,164 cases and 6,004 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

