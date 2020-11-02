Global COVID-19 cases climb to 46.723 million, death toll rises to 1,203,431

Washington, November 2, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world surged to 46,723,235 today while the global death toll climbed to 1,203,431.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 231,125 deaths, and a total of 9.229 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,535 deaths, followed by 18,502 deaths in Texas, 17,672 in California, 16,834 in Florida, 16,354 in New Jersey, 10,075 in Illinois, 10,013 in Massachusetts, 8,809 in Pennsylvania and 7,981 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 8,229,313 cases as of this morning. It has reported 122,607 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 5.545 million cases and 160,074 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 91,895 with a total of 929,392 cases so far – the tenth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 46,943, with a total of 1,057,014 cases so far – the ninth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 39,059 with 731,588 cases in all so far, at the 12th place in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 1,458,999 cases and 37,473 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,642,665 cases with 28,264 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the 13th highest number of cases with 726,823 cases and 19,411 deaths -- the 14th highest in the world.

Among other countries, Spain has reported 35,878 deaths, Iran 35,738, Peru 34,476, Colombia 31,796, Argentina 31,140, Chile 14,302, Indonesia 14,044, Ecuador 12,684, Belgium 11,737, Iraq 11,017, Germany 10,542 and Turkey 10,402.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 335,093 cases and 6,835 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 410,988 cases and 5,966 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

