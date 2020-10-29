Global COVID-19 cases climb to 44.627 million, death toll rises to 1,176,101

Washington, October 29, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world rose to 44,627,664 today while the global death toll surged to 1,176,101.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 227,774 deaths, and a total of 8.865 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,435 deaths, followed by 18,162 deaths in Texas, 17,544 in California, 16,571 in Florida, 16,324 in New Jersey, 9,924 in Massachusetts, 9,889 in Illinois, 8,742 in Pennsylvania and 7,876 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 8,040,203 cases as of this morning. It has reported 120,527 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 5.468 million cases and 158,456 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 90,309 with a total of 906,863 cases so far – the tenth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 45,765, with a total of 945,384 cases so far – the ninth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 37,905 with 589,766 cases in all so far, at the 14th place in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 1,280,215 cases and 35,823 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,570,446 cases with 27,111 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the 12th highest number of cases with 719,714 cases and 19,111 deaths -- the 14th highest in the world.

Among other countries, Spain has reported 35,466 deaths, Peru 34,315, Iran 34,113, Colombia 30,753, Argentina 30,071, Chile 14,032, Indonesia 13,701, Ecuador 12,608, Belgium 11,170, Iraq 10,815, Germany 10,288 and Canada 10,084.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 331,108 cases and 6,775 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 404,760 cases and 5,886 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN