Global COVID-19 cases climb to 43.571 million, death toll rises to 1,160,421

Washington, October 27, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world rose to 43,571,756 today while the global death toll stood at 1,160,421.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 225,739 deaths, and a total of 8.704 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,424 deaths, followed by 17,978 deaths in Texas, 17,400 in California, 16,449 in Florida, 16,292 in New Jersey, 9,881 in Massachusetts, 9,792 in Illinois, 8,659 in Pennsylvania and 7,827 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 7,946,429 cases as of this morning. It has reported 119,502 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 5.409 million cases and 157,397 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 89,171 with a total of 895,326 cases so far – the tenth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 45,088, with a total of 897,740 cases so far – the ninth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 37,479 with 542,789 cases in all so far, at the 14th place in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 1,209,651 cases and 35,052 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,537,142 cases with 26,409 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the 12th highest number of cases with 716,759 cases and 19,008 deaths -- the 14th highest in the world, while Argentina has the sixth highest number of cases with 1,102,301 cases and 29,301 deaths – the 12th highest in the world.

Among other countries, Spain has reported 35,031 deaths, Peru 34,149, Iran 32,953, Colombia 30,348, Chile 14,003, Indonesia 13,512, Ecuador 12,573, Belgium 10,899, Iraq 10,671, Germany 10,104 and Canada 10,026.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 329,375 cases and 6,745 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 401,586 cases and 5,838 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

