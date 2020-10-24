Global COVID-19 cases climb to 42.419 million, death toll rises to 1,147,020

Washington, October 24, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 42 million to stand at 42,419,042 while the global death toll stood at 1,147,020.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 224,385 deaths, and a total of 8.529 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,418 deaths, followed by 17,774 deaths in Texas, 17,319 in California, 16,417 in Florid, 16,281 in New Jersey, 9,830 in Massachusetts, 9,751 in Illinois, 8,636 in Pennsylvania and 7,766 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 7,814,682 cases as of this morning. It has reported 117,956 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 5.353 million cases and 156,471 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 88,312 with a total of 880,775 cases so far – the tenth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 44,835, with a total of 857,041 cases so far – the 11th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 37,210 with 504,509 cases in all so far, at the 14th place in the world.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 1,046,132 cases and 34,752 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,487,260 cases with 25,647 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the 12th highest number of cases with 712,412 cases and 18,891 deaths -- the 14th highest in the world, while Argentina has the sixth highest number of cases with 1,069,368 cases and 28,338 deaths – the 12th highest in the world.

Among other countries, France has reported 34,536 deaths, Peru 34,033, Iran 32,320, Colombia 29,802, Chile 13,892, Indonesia 13,205, Ecuador 12,542, Belgium 10,658, Iraq 10,568, Germany 10,015 and Canada 9,967.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 327,063 cases and 6,727 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 397,507 cases and 5,780 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

