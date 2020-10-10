Global COVID-19 cases climb to 36.958 million, death toll rises to 1,069,315

Washington, October 10, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world edged towards 37 million at 36,958,704 today while the global death toll rose to 1,069,315.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 213,860 deaths, and a total of 7.670 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,290 deaths, followed by 16,871 deaths in Texas, 16,508 in California, 16,164 in New Jersey, 15,186 in Florida, 9,577 in Massachusetts, 9,191 in Illinois, 8,292 in Pennsylvania and 7,348 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 6,979,423 cases as of this morning. It has reported 107,416 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 5.055 million cases and 149,639 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 83,497 with a total of 810,020 cases so far – the ninth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 42,769, with a total of 578,398 cases so far – the 12th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 36,140 with 343,770 cases in all so far, at the 17th place in the world.

Peru has the eighth highest number of cases with 838,614 cases and 33,098 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,278,245 cases with 22,331 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the 11th highest number of cases with 688,352 cases and 17,547 deaths -- the 14th highest in the world, while Argentina has the sixth highest number of cases with 871,468 cases and 23,225 deaths – the 12th highest in the world.

Among other countries, Spain has reported 32,929 deaths, France 32,601, Iran 28,293, Colombia 27,495, Chile 13,272, Ecuador 12,175, Indonesia 11,765, Belgium 10,151, Iraq 9,735, Canada 9,639 and Germany 9,609.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 318,266 cases and 6,558 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 377,073 cases and 5,500 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

