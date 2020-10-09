Global COVID-19 cases climb to 36.593 million, death toll rises to 1,063,084

Washington, October 9, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world climbed to 36,593,879 while the global death toll rose to 1,063,084 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 212,840 deaths, and a total of 7.611 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,227 deaths, followed by 16,767 deaths in Texas, 16,436 in California, 16,161 in New Jersey, 15,068 in Florida, 9,565 in Massachusetts, 9,159 in Illinois, 8,268 in Pennsylvania and 7,294 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 6,906,151 cases as of this morning. It has reported 106,490 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 5.028 million cases and 148,957 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 83,096 with a total of 804,488 cases so far – the ninth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 42,682, with a total of 564,518 cases so far – the 12th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 36,083 with 338,398 cases in all so far, at the 18th place in the world.

Peru has the eighth highest number of cases with 835,662 cases and 33,009 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,265,572 cases with 22,137 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the 11th highest number of cases with 686,891 cases and 17,408 deaths -- the 14th highest in the world, while Argentina has the sixth highest number of cases with 856,369 cases and 22,710 deaths – the 12th highest in the world.

Among other countries, Spain has reported 32,688 deaths, France 32,539, Iran 28,098, Colombia 27,180, Chile 13,167, Ecuador 12,141, Indonesia 11,677, Belgium 10,126, Iraq 9,735, Canada 9,609 and Germany 9,595.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 317,595 cases and 6,552 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 375,870 cases and 5,477 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

