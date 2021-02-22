Global COVID-19 cases climb to 111.5 million, death toll reaches 2.469 million

Washington, February 22, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world climbed to 111,555,751 today while the global death toll rose to 2,469,417.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 499,128 deaths, and a total of 28,139,690 million cases so far.

Within the US, California state accounted for 49,345 deaths, followed by 46,812 deaths in New York, 42,162 in Texas, 29,906 in Florida, 23,579 in Pennsylvania, 22,858 in New Jersey, 22,466 in Illinois, 16,816 in Ohio and 16,744 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 11,005,850 cases as of this morning. It has reported 156,385 deaths so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 10.168 million cases and 246,504 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 180,107 with a total of 2,041,380 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 120,987 with a total of 4,138,215 cases so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 95,992 with 2,818,863 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 3,664,700 cases and 84,430 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases, with 4,130,447 cases with 82,255 deaths, the eighth highest among all countries.

Germany has reported the ninth highest number of deaths, at 68,007 deaths, with 2,398,561 cases – the tenth highest in the world.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 3,133,122 cases and 67,101 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 59,572, Colombia 58,834, Argentina 51,198, South Africa 49,053, Peru 45,097, Poland 42,188, Indonesia 34,691, Turkey 28,060, Ukraine 26,531, Belgium 21,903, Canada 21,692, and Chile 20,042.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 572,334 cases and 12,617 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 543,717 cases and 8,356 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

