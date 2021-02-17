Global COVID-19 cases climb to 109.6 million, death toll reaches 2.423 million

Washington, February 15, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world climbed to 109,659,317 today while the global death toll stood at 2,423,307.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 488,352 deaths, and a total of 27,762,686 million cases so far.

Within the US, California state accounted for 47,510 deaths, followed by 46,141 deaths in New York, 41,386 in Texas, 29,154 in Florida, 23,100 in Pennsylvania, 22,497 in New Jersey, 22,199 in Illinois, 16,453 in Ohio and 16,174 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,937,320 cases as of this morning. It has reported 155,913 deaths so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 9.921 million cases and 240,940 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 175,986 with a total of 2,004,575 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 119,159 with a total of 4,083,051 cases so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 94,540 with 2,739,591 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 3,548,9663 cases and 82,965 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases, with 4,066,164 cases with 80,118 deaths, the eighth highest among all countries.

Germany has reported the ninth highest number of deaths, at 66,289 deaths, with 2,360,309 cases – the tenth highest in the world.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 3,096,343 cases and 65,979 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 59,184, Colombia 57,949, Argentina 50,432, South Africa 48,313, Peru 44,056, Poland 41,308, Indonesia 33,788, Turkey 27,652, Ukraine 26,017, Belgium 21,750, Canada 21,414, and Chile 19,644.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 565,989 cases and 12,436 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 541,877 cases and 8,314 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

