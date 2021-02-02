Global COVID-19 cases climb to 103.5 million, death toll reaches 2.243 million

Washington, February 2, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world climbed to 103.572 million today while the global death toll surged to 2,243,638.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 443,923 deaths, and a total of 26,330,506 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 43,805 deaths, followed by 41,415 deaths in California, 37,257 in Texas, 26,685 in Florida, 21,762 in Pennsylvania, 21,513 in New Jersey, 21,273 in Illinois, 15,536 in Michigan and 14,607 in Massachusetts.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,766,245 cases as of this morning. It has reported 154,486 deaths so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 9.229 million cases and 225,099 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 159,100 with a total of 1,869,708 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 108,224 with a total of 3,863,716 cases so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 88,845 with 2,560,957 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 3,260,431 cases and 76,659 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases, with 3,842,145 cases with 72,982 deaths, the eighth highest among all countries.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 2,822,805 cases and 59,081 deaths -- the ninth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Germany has reported 58,226 deaths, Iran 58,110, Colombia 54,272, Argentina 48,249, South Africa 44,399, Peru 41,181, Poland 37,476, Indonesia 30,581, Turkey 26,237, Ukraine 24,100, Belgium 21,124, Canada 20,169, and Chile 18,559.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 547,648 cases and 11,746 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 536,107 cases and 8,149 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

