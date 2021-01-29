Global COVID-19 cases climb to 101.7 million, death toll reaches 2.198 million

Washington, January 29, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world climbed to 101,778,799 while the global death toll surged to 2,198,037 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 434,126 deaths, and a total of 25,817,479 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 43,093 deaths, followed by 39,611 deaths in California, 36,302 in Texas, 26,035 in Florida, 21,409 in Pennsylvania, 21,301 in New Jersey, 21,146 in Illinois, 15,402 in Michigan and 14,348 in Massachusetts.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,720,048 cases as of this morning. It has reported 154,010 deaths so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 9.058 million cases and 221,547 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 155,145 with a total of 1,825,519 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 103,327 with a total of 3,754,514 cases so far – the fifth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 87,858 with 2,529,070 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 3,212,266 cases and 75,764 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 3,771,514 cases with 71,054 deaths, the eighth highest among all countries.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 2,743,119 cases and 58,319 deaths -- the ninth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 57,807 deaths, Germany 56,238, Colombia 52,913, Argentina 47,601, South Africa 43,105, Peru 40,484, Poland 36,780, Indonesia 29,518, Turkey 25,736, Ukraine 23,610, Belgium 20,982, Canada 19,746, and Chile 18,257.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 541,031 cases and 11,560 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 534,407 cases and 8,094 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

