Global COVID-19 cases climb past 82 million, death toll rises to 1,796,768

Washington, December 30, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world climbed past 82 million to reach 82,282,392 while the global death toll went up to 1,796,768.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 339,360 deaths, and a total of 19.551 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 37,687 deaths, followed by 27,287 deaths in Texas, 24,994 in California, 21,409 in Florida, 18,777 in New Jersey, 17,596 in Illinois, 15,623 in Pennsylvania, 12,966 in Michigan and 12,218 in Massachusetts.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,244,852 cases as of this morning. It has reported 148,439 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 7.563 million cases and 192,681 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 123,845 with a total of 1,401,529 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

Italy is in fifth place in terms of the number of deaths at 73,604 with 2,083,689 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the sixth highest number of deaths at 72,656, with a total of 2,440,169 cases so far – the sixth highest in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 2,631,175 cases and 64,204 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 3,100,018 cases with 55,692 deaths, the ninth highest among all countries.

Spain has the ninth highest number of cases with 1,893,502 cases and 50,442 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 55,095 deaths, Argentina 43,018, Colombia 42,620, Peru 37,525, Germany 32,665, Poland 28,019, South Africa 27,568, Indonesia 21,944, Turkey 20,642, Belgium 19,361, Ukraine 19,058, Chile 16,499, and Romania 15,596.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 477,240 cases and 10,047 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 512,496 cases and 7,531 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

