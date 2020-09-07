Global COVID-19 case tally crosses 27 million, death toll nears 900,000

Washington, September 7, 2020

The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world today crossed the 27-million mark to touch 27,152,445 while the global death toll has increased to 889,542.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 188,954 deaths and 6.280 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 32,987 deaths, followed by 15,989 deaths in New Jersey, 13,732 in California, 13,654 in Texas, 11,849 in Florida, 9,125 in Massachusetts, 8,390 in Illinois, 7,750 in Pennsylvania and 6,806 in Michigan.

India rose to the second spot in terms of the number of cases, with 4,204,613 cases as of this morning. The number of deaths in the country increased to 71,642 today –- the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 4.137 million cases and 126,650 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 67,558 with a total of 634,023 cases so far -- the eighth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 41,640, with a total of 349,500 cases so far – the 14th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,541 with 277,634 cases in all so far, at the 19th place in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, having crossed 1 million to stand at 1,027,334 with 17,818 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the seventh highest number of cases with 638,517 cases and 14,889 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world.

France has recorded 30,707 deaths and 362,892 cases and Spain 29,418 deaths and 498,989 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 29,838 deaths, Iran 22,410, Colombia 21,412, Chile 11,652, Belgium 9,907, Germany 9,330 and Canada 9,194.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 298,903 cases and 6,345 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 327,359 cases and 4,516 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

