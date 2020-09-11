Global COVID-19 case load crosses 28 million, death toll reaches 910,314

Washington, September 11, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 28 million today to touch 28,212,036 while the global death toll reached 910,314.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continued be the worst-hit country with 191,811 deaths and 6.399 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,019 deaths, followed by 16,014 deaths in New Jersey, 14,100 in California, 13,930 in Texas, 12,326 in Florida, 9,166 in Massachusetts, 8,461 in Illinois, 7,807 in Pennsylvania and 6,894 in Michigan.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 4,562,414 cases as of this morning and 76,271 deaths – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 4.238 million cases and 129,522 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 69,649 with a total of 652,364 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 41,697, with a total of 360,544 cases so far – the 14th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,587 with 283,180 cases in all so far, at the 19th place in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, having crossed 1 million to stand at 1,048,257 with 18,309 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the eighth highest number of cases with 644,438 cases and 15,265 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world.

France has recorded 30,344 deaths and 392,243 cases and Spain 29,699 deaths and 554,143 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 30,344 deaths, Iran 22,913, Colombia 22,275, Chile 11,781, Belgium 9,917, Germany 9,348 and Canada 9,213.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 300,371 cases and 6,370 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 334,762 cases and 4,668 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

