Global COVID-19 case load crosses 25 million, death toll rises to 843,286

Washington, August 30, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world today crossed the 25-million cases mark to touch 25,042,382 cases while the global death toll has increased to 843,286.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 182,786 deaths and a total of more than 5.953 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 32,938 deaths, followed by 15,933 deaths in New Jersey, 12,912 in California, 12,607 in Texas, 11,105 in Florida, 9,036 in Massachusetts, 8,217 in Illinois, 7,656 in Pennsylvania and 6,712 in Michigan.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of more than 3.846 million cases and 120,262 deaths as of today.

India is in the third spot in terms of the total number of cases, which stood at 3,542,733 as of this morning. India is in the fourth place as far as the number of deaths is concerned, which is gaining towards the 64,000 mark and stood at 63,498 today.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 63,819 with a total of 591,712 cases so far -- the eighth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 41,585, with a total of 334,926 cases so far -- the 13th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,473 with 266,853 cases in all so far, at the 19th place in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, at 987,470 with 17,045 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the sixth highest number of cases with 622,551 cases and 13,981 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world.

France has recorded 30,607 deaths and 310,400 cases and Spain 29,011 deaths and 439,286 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 28,607 deaths, Iran 21,462, Colombia 19,063, Chile 11,181, Belgium 9,891, Germany 9,300 and Canada 9,161.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 295,636 cases and 6,288 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 310,822 cases and 4,248 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

