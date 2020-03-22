German Chancellor in quarantine after meeting infected doctor

Berlin, March 22, 2020

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in quarantine after meeting a doctor on Friday who has since tested positive for coronavirus, as per her spokesman.

Merkel was told about the contact after a press conference on Sunday in which she announced further measures to try to curb the spread of coronavirus, the BBC reported.

Addressing the press conference, Merkel, who announced some more restrictions, said: "Our behaviour is the most effective way" of slowing the rate of coronavirus spread.

Germany has now banned meetings of more than two people outside work and home for two weeks.

People living under the same roof and going out together for a stroll will be an exception.

The government has also ordered hairdressers and beauty, massage and tattoo parlours to close and restaurants will only be allowed to offer takeaway services.

Schools and non-essential shops have already been closed.

As per data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Centre, Germany presently had 23,974 coronavirus cases and 92 deaths, while 266 people have recovered.

IANS