France reports 232 new coronavirus deaths, toll goes up to 1,331

Paris, March 25, 2020

France, the fifth-worst coronavirus-hit nation in the the world and the third in Europe, on Wednesday reported 231 more deaths, taking the total number over 1,331 amid apprehensions that the toll could rise more steeply when fatalities outside hospitals are counted.

The total number of cases in the country is now 25,233, including 2,827 people who are in a serious condition and on life support, the BBC reported.

France's toll is so far only based on hospital deaths, and authorities say they will soon have figures for deaths in care homes, which could mean a large increase in the overall number of fatalities.

IANS