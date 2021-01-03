- Home
Four killed in Canada helicopter crash
Ottawa, January 3, 2021
Four people died when a helicopter crashed into a field in Alberta, Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said.
In a statement on Saturday, the RCMP said that the private helicopter crashed into the field at about 8.50 p.m. on Friday, killing the four victims, who were a couple and their two children.
An investigation into the crash is underway, the RCMP said without providing further details.
IANS