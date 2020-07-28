Former Malaysia PM Najib Razak found guilty on all 7 counts in 1st corruption trial

Kuala Lumpur, July 28, 2020

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Tuesday was found guilty on all seven counts in the first of five trials over his role in the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB state investment fund corruption scandal.

Najib was charged with one count of abuse of power, three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT), and three counts of money laundering, all involving RM42 million misappropriated from SRC International Sdn Bhd, a 1MDB subsidiary, reports The Star newspaper.

The 66-year-old former leader faces imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine for the abuse of power charge; up to 20 years' prison, whipping and a fine for the three CBT charges; and up to 15 years in jail and a fine for the money laundering charges.

While reading out the verdict, Justice Mohamad Nazlan Ghazali said: "I find that the prosecution has successfully proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

"I therefore find the accused guilty and convict the accused on all seven charges."

The judge is expected to hand down sentences for each of the convictions later in the day.

The trial has lasted for 94 days.

Najib has been slapped with dozens of charges for corruption, money laundering, power abuse and criminal breach of trust involving billions of ringgit after his ruling coalition lost power during the national polls in May 2018.

IANS