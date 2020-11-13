Five US service members, two others killed in helicopter crash in Egypt

Washington, November 13, 2020

Five United States service personnel and two partner nation service members were killed in a helicopter crash in Egypt on Thursday.

The crash occurred in Sinai Peninsula in Egypt and the victims were part of the United Nations Multinational Force and Observers (MFO).

"The Defense Department is deeply saddened by the loss of five U.S. and two partner nation service members in a helicopter crash in the Sinai Peninsula operating with the United Nations Multinational Force and Observers (MFO)," US Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller said in a statement.

"Yesterday we recognized the sacrifice of millions of American veterans who have defended our nation for generations, and today we are tragically reminded of the last full measure our uniformed warriors may pay for their service," he said.

In a separate statement, the MFO said the seven uniformed military personnel who died in the crash, which occurred during a routine mission, included one Czech, one French, and five U.S. MFO members, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of these soldiers at this difficult time.

It said one U.S. MFO Member had survived the crash.

"A full investigation of the cause of the crash, which appears to be mechanical in nature, has been launched," the release said.

"The incident is a reminder of the sacrifices MFO Members make in support of the cause of peace," it added.

The mission of the MFO is to supervise the implementation of the security provisions of the Egyptian-Israeli Treaty of Peace and employ best efforts to prevent any violation of its terms.

