Five sites in Saudi Arabia, Europe inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List

Paris, July 25, 2021

The World Heritage Committee on Saturday inscribed five cultural sites, including one transnational property, in Saudi Arabia, Austria, Belgium, Czechia, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom and and Northern Ireland on UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

The decisions were taken during the committee's 44th session held online and chaired from Fuzhou, China, a press release from UNESCO said.

The sites are Hima Cultural Area in South Arabia; the Great Spa Towns of Europe in Austria, Belgium, Czechia, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom and Northern Ireland; the Cordouan Lighthouse in France; the Mathildenhöhe Darmstadt in Germany; Padua’s fourteenth-century fresco cycles in Italy.

The inscription of sites on the World Heritage List is scheduled to continue through 28 July, the release added.

The following are the details of the sites inscribed on Saturday: