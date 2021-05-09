‘Out of control' Chinese rocket falls over Indian Ocean
The Long March 5B Y2 rocket, carrying the Tianhe module, lifting off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China on April 29, 2021. Ju Zhenhua/Xinhua
Far East

‘Out of control' Chinese rocket falls over Indian Ocean

IANS

Beijing, May 9, 2021

A 100-foot-tall, 22-metric-tonne Chinese rocket re-entered the Earth and has come down over the Indian Ocean near the Maldives.

The "out-of-control" Chinese Long March 5B rocket "re-entered over the Arabian Peninsula at approximately 10:15 p.m. EDT (around 7.45 am India time on Sunday)," according to US Space Command that was tracking the rocket.

It was, however, still unknown if the debris impacted land or water.

The agency's official Twitter account tweeted: "Everyone else following the #LongMarch5B re-entry can relax. The rocket is down."

The Long March 5B rocket that launched the first chunk of Beijing's new space station could not be maneuvered or controlled.

Tiangong-1, China's first prototype space station launched in 2011, was another massive object that uncontrollably reentered in 2018 but mostly broke up in the atmosphere over the South Pacific Ocean.

In an earlier statement, the US Space Command had said that "its exact entry point into the Earth's atmosphere cannot be pinpointed until within hours of its reentry".

IANS

China
Indian Ocean
Chinese rocket
Long March 5B
Out of control
Re-entry

Related Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in