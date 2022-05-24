Modi says Quad cooperation is boosting a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region

Tokyo, May 24, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the mutual cooperation among the Quad countries -- India, United States, Japan and Australia -- was giving a boost to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, which is the common objective of all of them.

"In such a short time, Quad has assumed an important place on the world stage," Modi said in his opening remarks at the third Quad Leaders Summit here.

The summit is also being attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The Indian Prime Minister said the scope of Quad had, today, become broader and the format had become effective.

"Our mutual trust, our determination, is giving new energy and enthusiasm to the democratic forces," he said.

Modi noted that, in spite of the adverse circumstances of COVID-19, the Quad nations had increased coordination in many areas such as vaccine-delivery, climate action, supply chain resilience, disaster response and economic cooperation. "This is ensuring peace, prosperity and stability in Indo-Pacific," he said.

He said Quad was carrying a constructive agenda for the Indo-Pacific region.

"This will further strengthen the image of the Quad as a 'Force for Good'," he said.

At the outset, Modi congratulated Albanese for his victory in the Australian elections.

"Your being with us only after 24 hours of taking the oath shows the strength of Quad friendship and your commitment to it," he added.

