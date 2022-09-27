Modi meets Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, remembers Shinzo Abe
Tokyo, September 27, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Tokyo to attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida for a bilateral meeting here today.
During the meeting, Modi conveyed his deepest condolences on the demise of Abe. He recalled the contributions of Abe in strengthening the India-Japan partnership as well as in conceptualizing the vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.
"We are meeting today in this hour of grief. After arriving in Japan today, I am feeling more saddened. Because the last time I came, I had a very long conversation with Abe San. And never thought that after leaving, I would have to hear such a news," Modi said.
"Along with Abe San, you in the role of Foreign Minister have taken the India-Japan relationship to new heights and also expanded it further in many areas. And our friendship, the friendship of India and Japan, also played a major role in creating a global impact. And for all this, today, the people of India remember Abe San very much, remember Japan very much. India is always missing him in a way.
"But I am confident that under your leadership, India-Japan relations will deepen further, and scale to greater heights. And I firmly believe that we will be able to play an appropriate role in finding solutions to the problems of the world," he added.
An official press release said the two leaders had a productive exchange of views on further deepening bilateral relations. They also discussed a number of regional and global issues.
The leaders renewed their commitment towards further strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, and in working together in the region and in various international groupings and institutions, it added.
More than 20 heads of state and government participated in the state funeral, held at the Nippon Budokan.
Following the funeral, Modi had a private meeting with Mrs. Akie Abe, spouse of the late Abe, at the Akasaka Palace. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to her. He also recalled his fond friendship and the significant contribution made by Abe in taking the India-Japan relationship to new heights.
Abe, 67, who was Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister, was shot dead on July 8 while addressing an election rally in the city of Nara. He was making a speech for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate's election campaign when he was shot twice.
Abe was transferred by medevac to Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara city, but doctors could not revive him.
Abe served as Prime Minister of Japan from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020. He stepped down in 2020 citing health reasons.
