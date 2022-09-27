Modi meets Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, remembers Shinzo Abe

Tokyo, September 27, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Tokyo to attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida for a bilateral meeting here today.

During the meeting, Modi conveyed his deepest condolences on the demise of Abe. He recalled the contributions of Abe in strengthening the India-Japan partnership as well as in conceptualizing the vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

"We are meeting today in this hour of grief. After arriving in Japan today, I am feeling more saddened. Because the last time I came, I had a very long conversation with Abe San. And never thought that after leaving, I would have to hear such a news," Modi said.

"Along with Abe San, you in the role of Foreign Minister have taken the India-Japan relationship to new heights and also expanded it further in many areas. And our friendship, the friendship of India and Japan, also played a major role in creating a global impact. And for all this, today, the people of India remember Abe San very much, remember Japan very much. India is always missing him in a way.