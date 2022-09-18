Magnitude 6.9 quake hits Taiwan
IANS
Far East

Beijing, September 18, 2022

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 2:44 p.m. Beijing Time on Sunday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 23.15 degrees north latitude and 121.30 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 km, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the CENC.

The strong tremor was felt across the island. A three-storeyed building in Hualien, whose ground floor was a convenience store, collapsed, trapping some people, according to local media.

A train carriage was turned over by a fallen rain shed in a railway station in Hualien, but all passengers left safe. A bridge fracture left two people injured.

The rescue work is underway, according to local media.

Earthquake
Taiwan
Hualien county

