Magnitude 6.2 earthquake jolts Indonesia

Jakarta, September 10, 2022

A massive earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia's eastern province of Papua on Saturday, but did not trigger a tsunami, the country's meteorology agency said.

The quake is classified as the main shock after a series of fore shocks with magnitudes of 6.0, 5.9 and 5.5 rocked the province several minutes earlier, Xinhua quoted the agency as saying.

The main shock struck at 7.05 a.m. with its epicentre at 37 km northwest of Memberamo Tengah district at a depth of 10 km, it said.

The earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, according to the agency.

There no immediate information available on any casualties or damages.

IANS