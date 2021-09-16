Magnitude 6.0 earthquake in China's Sichuan province kills 2, injures 3

Beijing, September 16, 2021

Two people died and three others were injured after a magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit Luxian county of Luzhou city in Sichuan province of southwest China in the early hours of today.

The deaths and injuries were reported from Caoba village in Fuji township, Xinhua, the official Chinese news agency said.

The earthquake, which occurred at 4:33 a.m. local time, has also caused the collapse of some houses.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Centre, the epicentre of the earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 10 km, was at latitude 29.2 degrees N and longitude 105.34 degrees East.

Emergency response teams have rushed to the area to assist in the rescue and relief operations, the report added.

