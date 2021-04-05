Death toll in Indonesia's flash floods revised to 41

Jakarta, April 5, 2021

The death toll of the flash floods in the Indonesian province of East Nusa Tenggara stood at 41 on Sunday, with 27 people still missing, the country's disaster mitigation agency said at a press conference on Sunday evening.

Spokesman of Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Raditya Jati said that at least nine people were injured, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Floodwaters destroyed roads and bridges in several areas of the province's East Flores district.

The country's Meteorological, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has said that extreme weather such as heavy rains, strong winds and huge waves may occur in parts of Indonesia, including West Nusa Tenggara and East Nusa Tenggara provinces.

Earlier, officials had put the death toll in the disaster at 44.

IANS