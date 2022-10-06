34 killed in attack on day-care centre in Thailand

Bangkok, October 6, 2022

At least 34 people, including children and adults, were killed and 12 others wounded in an attack on a day-care centre in Nong Bua Lamphu district in Thailand on Thursday.

The gunman got agitated when he reached the day-care centre and did not find his child there, following which he opened fire and crashed his vehicle into a crowd of bystanders, BBC reported.

After fleeing the day-care centre in a truck, he killed his wife and children before shooting himself dead, local media reported.

The gunman, who shot and stabbed people, was identified as former police officer Panya Khamrab who was sacked from the police force in connection with a drugs offence.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offered condolences for the families of the victims.

IANS