Violent storm leaves 250,000 households in France without power

Paris, October 22, 2021

A violent storm that lashed northern France for over 24 hours caused damages and left some 250,000 households without electricity, Enedis, the country's public power distribution system, said.

According to France Bleu radio, the regions most affected by the storm Aurore include Brittany, Normandy, and Paris, media reports said.

In Normandy, all rail traffic was interrupted due to falling trees on the tracks.

In the east, train traffic was interrupted between Strasbourg and Metz, and between Strasbourg and Nancy.

In the Paris region (Ile-de-France), the circulation of the Regional Express Network (RER), including line A, B, C and D, is slowed down or interrupted.

Due to damages on the roads and railways, some 783 km of traffic jam was estimated across France.

Meteo France has lifted an orange vigilance alert across the country, but some 15 departments in east France are still on yellow alert.

IANS