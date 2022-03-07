Turkey announces tripartite talks with participation of Russia and Ukraine

New Delhi, March 7, 2022

Turkey's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday announced that a tripartite meeting of the Foreign Ministries of Turkey, Ukraine, and Russia will take place on Thursday in Antalya.

He said that the meeting will be held as part of the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya, in which both his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts Sergey Lavrov and Dmytro Kuleba, respectively, have confirmed their participation, European Pravda reported quoting Turkish Anadolu.

"Lavrov and Kuleba will arrive in Antalya. The meeting will take place with my participation. We have invested significant effort into organising it," Cavasoglu said.

The Minister expressed the hope that the meeting will contribute to future peace and stability in the region. Stopping hostilities is the absolute priority, he stressed.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to take immediate steps to open humanitarian corridors in the Ukrainian cities under siege and to reach a peace agreement.

In the conversation, according to the report, President Erdogan said he was ready to help resolve the "Ukrainian problem" by peaceful means as soon as possible. He said an immediate general ceasefire would not only reduce humanitarian problems in the region, but also allow a political solution.

IANS