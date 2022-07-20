Sunak, Liz Truss to face off for UK PM's post

London, July 20, 2022

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, on Wednesday won the final Westminister vote to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party.

He will now face Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in the final round where 160,000 registered Conservative Party members from across the country will vote for either of them for the post of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Sunak got 137 votes in Wednesday's round while Truss, who had been in third place, finally moved into three digits with 113.

Trade Secretary Penny Mordaunt, who had so far been the runner-up, dropped to third place with 105 votes and hence, has been eliminated.

The final result of the contest between Sunak and Truss will be known on September 5.

IANS