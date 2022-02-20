Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth II (Ray Tang/Xinhua/IANS)

Europe

Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19

NetIndian News Network

London, February 20, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday.

“Buckingham Palace confirm that the queen has today tested positive for Covid,” the palace said in a statement.

“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week. She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," the statement added.

The Queen will turn 96 in April.

Her eldest son and heir Prince Charles, 73, had been reinfected with the coronavirus earlier this month after contracting the virus in March last year. His wife, Camilla, also tested positive for the virus.

The Queen and Prince Charles are understood to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

NNN

England
COVID19
Queen Elizabeth II

