Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip passes away

London, April 9, 2021

Prince Philip, the husband of UK's Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Friday, the Buckingham Palace announced. He was 99.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle," the statement said, the BBC reported.

He had recently been in hospital.

Hailing from the Greek and Danish families, Prince Philip was also the nephew of Lord Louis Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India, under whom the country became Independent.

Living in Britain and joining the Royal Navy in 1939, he married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became the Queen.

The couple had four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

IANS