Queen Elizabeth II has died, Buckingham Palace announces

London, September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-monarch, died at Balmoral today at the age of 96 after reigning for more than 70 years, the Buckingham Palace has announced.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the statement from the palace said.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," it added.

Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will be the new King and head of state of 14 Commonwealth realms.

Elizabeth's family had gathered at Balmoral, her Scottish estate, earlier in the day after doctors expressed concern about her health.

In his first statement as the new King, Charles mourned the death of the Queen and his mother.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the loss of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved Mother," he said.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held," the statement said.

Born on April 21, 1926, Elizabeth came to the throne on February 26, 1952, at the age of 25 on the sudden death of her father, King George VI.

Earlier in the day, Buckingham Palace had said that Elizabeth was under medical supervision after doctors became concerned for her health.

That was seen as an unusual move, given that the palace is usually relucant to comment on the monarch's medical matters, deeming them to be private.

Charles and his wife Camilla had travelled to Balmoral earlier in the day.

The Duke of York and the Count and Countess of Wessex also travelled to the Scottish estate, about 40 miles (64km) west of Aberdeen.

Princess Anne was already in Scotland.

On Tuesday, Elizabeth was on her feet and photographed smiling as she appointed new Prime Minister Liz Truss, BBC reported.

But from the last-minute cancellation of what would only have been a virtual meeting of the Privy Council - of senior ministers - there was no mistaking the fragility of the Queen's health.

