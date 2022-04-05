President Ram Nath Kovind reaches Netherlands, receives ceremonial welcome

Amsterdam, April 5, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind reached Amsterdam in the Netherlands on Monday on the second and final leg of a two-nation tour that had earlier taken him to Turkmenistan.

Later on Monday evening, Kovind visited the Keukenhof Tulip Park in Amsterdam to attend the naming ceremony of a tulip breed where he was received by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Netherlands, Wopke Hoekstra.

The tulip breed was named as "Maitri" to symbolize the special and enduring friendship between India and the Netherlands.

In his brief remarks on the occasion, the President said that a new flower would bloom for India-Netherlands relations. He thanked the Government of the Netherlands for the unique gesture and appreciated the efforts of the breeders of the beautiful new tulip variant. He said that it would inspire everyone to work towards strengthening bonds of friendship and ties between people of India and the Netherlands.

This morning, the President was received by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam and accorded ceremonial welcome at the Dam Square. After the welcome and the wreath-laying ceremony, the King and the Queen hosted a luncheon in honour of the President.

In the evening, King Willem and Queen Maxima will also host a banquet in honour of the President.

