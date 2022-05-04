Modi meets Queen Margrethe II of Denmark in Copenhagen

Copenhagen, May 4, 2022

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark received Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the hostoric Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

Modi felicitated Queen Margrethe on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of her accession to the throne of Denmark.

The Prime Minister briefed her on the increasing momentum in India - Denmark ties in recent years, particularly the Green Strategic Partnership.

He also lauded the role of the Danish Royal Family in furthering social causes, a press release from the Prime Minister's Office said.

Earlier in the day, Modi jointly participated with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark in the India-Denmark Business Forum at the Confederation of Danish Industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi emphasized the complementary skillsets of the two economies and invited Danish companies to take advantage of India's enormous opportunities in areas like green technologies, cold chains, waste to wealth, shipping and ports, among others. He highlighted the business-friendly approach of India and exhorted business communities of both sides to explore collaboration opportunities.

Frederiksen highlighted the role of the business communities in forming a bridge between the two countries.

The event saw participation of businesess from both countries in areas like Green Technology, Innovation and Digitization; Energy Independence and Renewable Energy; Water, Environment and Agriculture; and Infrastructure, Transportation & Services.

Indian business leaders who participated in the forum included Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and MD, Bajaj Finserv Limited; Baba N Kalyani, Chairman & MD, Bharat Forge; Mahendra Singhi, MD & CEO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited; Rizwan Soomar, CEO & MD, Hindustan Ports Private Limited; Darshan Hiranandani, Chairman, Hiranandani Group; Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO, Indian Hotels Company Ltd; Deepak Bagla, CEO & MD, Invest India; Ritesh Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, OYO Rooms; Salil Singhal, Chairman Emeritus, PI Industries Limited; Sumant Sinha, Chairman and MD, Renew Power; Dinesh Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India; C P Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra Limited; and Tulsi Tanti, Suzlon Energy Limited.

The Danish business delegation included Niels Aage Kjær, Owner, AVK;

Peter Pallishøj, CEO, Baettr; Cees ´t Hart, CEO, Carlsberg; Jakob Baruël Poulsen, Managing Partner, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners; Jukka Pertola, Chairman, COWI & Siemens Wind Power; Jørgen Mads Clausen, Owner, Danfoss; Thomas Plenborg, Chairman, DSV; Kim Vejlby Hansen, CEO, FOSS; Jens Moberg, Chairman, Grundfos; Roeland Baan, CEO, Haldor Topsøe; Lars Petersson, CEO, Hempel; Niels Smedegaard, Chairman, ISS; Olivier Fontan, CEO, L M Wind Power Blades; Jens-Peter Saul, CEO, Ramboll; Jens Birgersson, CEO, Rockwool; and Mads Nipper, CEO, Ørsted.

Modi, along with Frederiksen, also addressed and interacted with members of the Indian community at the Bella Centre here on Tuesday.

More than 1,000 members of the Indian community in Denmark consisting of students, researchers, professionals and business persons, participated in the event.

Modi appreciated Prime Minister Frederiksen's warmth and respect for Indians and emphasized that both countries can work together in finding innovative solutions for green growth.

He lauded the positive role played by the Indian community in Denmark.

He highlighted India's economic potential and invited more India-Denmark collaborations.

