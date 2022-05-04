Modi invites Nordic countries to invest in India

Copenhagen, May 4, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited companies as well as the sovereign wealth funds of the Nordic countries to invest in India.

Participating in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit here, Modi, in particular, invited Nordic companies to invest in India's Blue Economy sector, especially the Sagarmala project.

The summit was attended by Prime Ministers Mette Frederiksen of Denmark, Katrín Jakobsdóttir of Iceland, Jonas Gahr Støre of Norway, Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and Sanna Marin of Finland.

The summit provided an opportunity to review the progress of India-Nordic relations since the first summit was held in 2018 in Stockholm, a press release from the Indian Prime Minister's Office said.

Discussions were held on multilateral cooperation in post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, sustainable development, innovation, digitalization, and green and clean growth, it said.

Discussions were also held on cooperation in maritime sector with a focus on sustainable ocean management.

India’s partnership with the Nordic region in the Arctic Region was discussed. Modi noted that India’s Arctic Policy provided a good framework for expansion of India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region.

Discussions also took place on regional and global developments, the release added.

Modi also held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the Nordic countries.

