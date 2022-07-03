Many injured in Copenhagen mall shooting, police at scene

Copenhagen, July 3, 2022

Several people were injured in firing at a shopping centre in the Danish capital on Sunday, but the number of casualties was not clear so far, reports said.

Additional armed police personnel were sent to the Field's mall in south Copenhagen, while all roads and the metro line towards it have been closed, the BBC reported.

"We're on the scene, shots were fired and several people have been hit," Copenhagen city police said in a tweet.

Ambulance and fire crews were also at the scene at the mall, which lies between the city centre and the airport.

Images on local media published images showing heavily armed police officers at the mall, as well as people running out of the shopping centre.

Copenhagen Mayor Sophie H. Andersen tweeted: "Terrible reports of shooting in Fields. We do not yet know for sure how many were injured or dead, but it is very serious."

Police said one suspect had been arrested, but gave no further details.

IANS