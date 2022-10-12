King Charles' coronation to take place on May 6, 2023

London, October 12, 2022

Buckingham Palace has announced the coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, a press release from the palace said.

"The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort," it said.

The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry, the release added.

Charles was officially proclaimed the new British monarch on September 10 following the demise of his 96-year-old mother, Queen Elizabeth II who reigned for 70 years on the throne.

Charles, the Queen's first born, became king immediately after her death on September, but a historic meeting formally confirmed his role two days later during a ceremony at St James's Palace.

NNN