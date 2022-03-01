Indian Embassy in Ukraine advises Indian nationals, including students, to leave Kyiv urgently

Kyiv, March 1, 2022

The Embassy of India in Ukraine today advised all stranded Indian nationals, including students, to leave Kyiv urgently even as Russia escalated attacks on the country and columns of its troops were advancing on the capital.

"All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available," the embassy said in a post on micro-blogging site Twitter.

The mission said 400 students housed near the embassy since February 24 managed to leave the capital Kyiv by train through its efforts yesterday.

Similarly, it had ensured the movement of more than 1,000 students from Kyiv towards western Ukraine yesterday, it said.

The embassy said it had also successfully facilitated the movement of more than 1,400 students out of Zaporizhzhia city in south-east Ukraine, westwards.

Yesterday, the embassy had, stating that the weekend curfew in Kyiv had been lifted, advised all Indian students stranded in Ukraine, that has been invaded by Russia, to make their way to the railway station for onward journey to western parts of the country.

Ukraine Railways is running special trains for evacuation, an advisory from the embassy said.

"We sincerely request all Indian nationals/students to remain calm, peaceful and united. A large crowd can be expected at the railway stations, therefore, it is advised that all Indian students remain patient, composed and especially not to exhibit aggressive behaviours while at the railway stations.

"We expect delays in trains' schedule, even cancellation at times, and long queues. Indian students are requested to carry their passport, sufficient cash, ready-to-eat meals, easy accessible winter clothing and only essential items, to ensure easy mobility. Be mindful of your belongings at all times.

"Ukrainians, both civilians and authorities, have been remarkably supportive in facilitating evacuation efforts of Indian citizens, especially considering these critical and dangerous times. You are all respected to respect these sentiments," the advisory added.

