Indian Embassy in Kyiv issues fresh advisory, tells Indians not to move to border posts without prior coordination

Kyiv, February 26, 2022

The Embassy of India in Kyiv today issued a fresh advisory to Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine, in the wake of the military operation launched by Russia, to not move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with Indian government officials.

"All Indian citizens in Ukraine are advised to not move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with Government of India officials at the border posts (helpline numbers established) and the Emergency numbers of the Embassy of India, Kyiv," the advisory said.

"The situation at various border check points is sensitive and the Embassy is working continuously with our Embassies in our neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of our citizens. Embassy is finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border checkpoints without prior intimation," it said.

"Please note, staying in western cities of Ukraine with access of water, food, accommodation and basic amenities is relatively safer and advisable compared to reaching border checkpoints without being fully abreast of the situation.

"All those currently in the Eastern sector are requested to continue to remain in their current places of residence until further instructions, maintain calm, and stay indoors or in shelters as much as possible, with whatever food, water and amenities available and remain patient. Avoid unnecessary movement.

"We once again remind you to exercise caution at all times, be aware of your surroundings and the recent developments," the advisory added.

Yesterday, the Embassy had said that the Government of India was working to establish evacuation routes from Romania and Hungary. Teams from the Ministry of External Affairs were getting in place at the checkpoints of Chop-Zahony on the Hungarian border near Uzhhorod and Porubne-Siret on the Romanian border near Chernivtsi.

"Indian nationals, especially students, living closest to the above border checckpoints, are being advised to depart first in an organized manner, in coordination with teams from Ministry of External Affairs to actualise this option. Once above routes are operational, Indian nationals travelling by their own arrangements for transport would be advised to proceed to above border checkpoints, and remain in touch the Helpline Numbers set up at respective checkpoints for faciltation through the border. Numbers would be shared once the control rooms are established.

"Students are advised to remain in touch with student contractors, for orderly movement," it said.

The Embassy also advised the Indian nationals to carry passport, cash preferably in US dollars for any emergency expenses, and other essentials, as well as a COVID-19 double vaccination certificate, if available.

"Print out Indian flag and paste prominently on vehicles and buses while travelling," yesterday's advisory had added.

Air India is operating special flights today to pick up Indian nationals from Bucharest in Romania and Budapest in Hungary.

