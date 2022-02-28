Indian Embassy in Kyiv advises students to reach railway station to move to western parts of Ukraine

Kyiv, February 28, 2022

Stating that the weekend curfew in Kyiv had been lifted, the Embassy of India there today advised all Indian students stranded in Ukraine, that has been invaded by Russia, to make their way to the railway station for onward journey to western parts of the country.

Ukraine Railways is running special trains for evacuation, the advisory from the Embassy said.

"We sincerely request all Indian nationals/students to remain calm, peaceful and united. A large crowd can be expected at the railway stations, therefore, it is advised that all Indian students remain patient, composed and especially not to exhibit aggressive behaviours while at the railway stations.

"We expect delays in trains' schedule, even cancellation at times, and long queues. Indian students are requested to carry their passport, sufficient cash, ready-to-eat meals, easy accessible winter clothing and only essential items, to ensure easy mobility. Be mindful of your belongings at all times.

"Ukrainians, both civilians and authorities, have been remarkably supportive in facilitating evacuation efforts of Indian citizens, especially considering these critical and dangerous times. You are all respected to respect these sentiments," the advisory added.

